Reliance Industries will be among top 20 global firms, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said that he aims to take the company to top 20 in the world and make it a global power in clean energy and manufacturing sector. Speaking at a function organised to commemorate founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s birthday and celebrate the company’s 40 years in existence, he set five aims for the company and asked the younger workforce to make them a reality.

Outlining the future of RIL, Ambani said, “Can Reliance be amongst the top 20 companies in the world? Yes we can… and yes we will. Can Reliance become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India? Yes we can. And yes we will.”

He also added that he will push Reliance to become a leading global producer of innovative new materials that will revolutionise manufacturing and improve the quality of life in general.

Talking about the group’s latest telecom venture Jio as an opportunity to reinvent almost all sectors of the economy such as entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, among others, Ambani said, “Can Reliance and Jio partner and empower all Indians, our fellow-citizens, small businesses and enterprises so that India can become a global super-power? Yes we can. And yes we will.”

While 50,000 employees and their families joined Ambani at the Reliance Corporate Park for the gala event, another 20,000 joined the celebrations live via video conferencing. The event also featured Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

The program was divided into three sections describing the past, present and future journey of RIL. Crediting his father with the progress that the company has made in the last 40 years, Mukesh Ambani said, “Reliance is the creation of the vision of one individual – my father, and our founder Dhirubhai Ambani.”

