RCom plunges as Chinese bank files insolvency case

Anil Ambani, Chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group. (Photo: Reuters) Anil Ambani, Chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group. (Photo: Reuters)

Shares of Reliance Communications on Tuesday fell 3.37 per cent after reports that China Development Bank has filed an insolvency case against the telecom firm at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The stock which plunged 8.6 per cent initially trimmed part of its early losses, and ended the day at Rs 12.90, down 3.37 per cent on the BSE.

In a clarification to the BSE, a Reliance Communications spokesperson said: “The company has not been served any notice of the application filed by China Development Bank with NCLT, as reported in the media.”

However, in the interest of all stakeholders, the spokesperson said: “The company is engaged through the JLF (joint lenders forum) with all its lenders for a successful resolution of the SDR process. China Development Bank has also been actively participating in the JLF.”

The company is therefore, surprised by the untimely and premature action of China Development Bank of filing an application at NCLT, the spokesperson said. “The company continues to remain engaged with all lenders including China Development Bank and is confident and committed to a full resolution with the support of all the lenders,” he said.

RCom, part of the Anil Ambani group, had signed documentation with China Development Bank (CDB) for a $1.33 billion loan facility six years ago. The loan facility was fully underwritten by CDB, and funded by a syndicate of Chinese banks and financial institutions including CDB. This represents the first and largest ever syndicated loan for refinancing spectrum fees. RCom had also signed an additional agreement for $ 600 million with CDB, for financing imports/domestic expenditure of telecom equipment from Chinese vendors (namely, Huawei and ZTE). The aggregate financing of $1.93 billion has a maturity period of 10 years, contributing to significant extension of RCom’s debt maturity profile, apart from substantial savings in interest costs.

On November 15 this year, stocks of Anil Ambani group companies such as RCom, Reliance capital, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power faced heavy selling and lost up to 12 per cent following reports that RCom has not paid a coupon on its 2020 dollar notes. RCom had then said it is not making any payment to lenders or bond-holders for the time being as it is under ‘standstill period’ with invocation of strategic debt restructuring scheme and working on asset-monetisation.

On October 30, RCom said that it plans to pay debt of Rs 27,000 crore through asset monetisation, Rs 7,000 crore through equities and carry forward debt of Rs 6,000 crore to new business.

RCom to sell Reliance BIG TV

Mumbai: Reliance Communications has decided to sell its DTH arm Reliance BIG TV to Pantel Technologies and Veecon Media & Television as part of its initiative to cut debt.

The company has entered into a binding share purchase agreement with Pantel Technologies Ltd and Veecon Media & Television Ltd for sale of its subsidiary Reliance BIG TV Limited (RBTV), RCom said in a statement without disclosing the deal amount. “The transaction will help reduce the liability of unsecured creditors, benefiting all stakeholders, including lenders and shareholders of RCOM. The transaction is in consonance with RCOM’s stated objective to focus on B2B businesses of the new RCOM,” RCom said. The buyers will acquire the entire shareholding of RBTV with business on an “as-is, where-is” basis, it said.—ENS

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App