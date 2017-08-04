RCom-Aircel merger: NCLT ruling on August 10

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will decide on August 10 if the merger petition of Reliance Communications (RCom) and Aircel can be admitted without RCom calling a meeting of its creditors.

After hearing the arguments of RCom, Aircel, Chennai Network Infrastructure (CNIL), Ericsson and Indus Towers — the last three being objectors to the merger — a two-judge bench said it would pronounce an order next week.

with inputs from FE

