Ratan Tata on N Chandrasekaran: The job is complex, he will take the group to new heights

N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai. Prashant Nadkar N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai. Prashant Nadkar

A day after the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as the new chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata on Friday said it’s a “well deserved recognition of his proven leadership capabilities” and hoped that he will take the group to new heights while protecting the group’s “values and ethics”.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“I congratulate Chandra on his appointment as chairman of Tata Sons and the Group. It is a well deserved recognition of his proven leadership capabilities,” Tata said in a tweet. “The job is complex but I am sure he will take the group to new heights while protecting the group’s values and ethics at all times,” he said.

TCS shares, however, fell 3.90 per cent to Rs 2,252 on the BSE amidst visa concerns and the departure of Chandrasekaran as the MD and CEO of the largest software company in India.

On his appointment as the chairman of Tata Sons, Chandrasekaran had said: “I am humbled and honoured to be chosen to lead a truly great institution that occupies a unique position in hearts of the people in India and the world. I am proud to have been part of the Tata family for over 30 years and assuming this position is a great privilege. I want to thank the Tata Sons board and Mr Ratan N Tata for their confidence in me to lead this trusted institution that has a rich heritage.”

“At the Tata group, we are at an inflection point. I am aware that this role comes with huge responsibilities. It will be my endeavour to help progress the group with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata group has been built on.”

On October 25 last year, after assuming charge as the Interim chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata said he had assumed the role of the interim chairman for stability and continuity so that there is no vacuum. Tata Sons then announced a Selection Committee to choose the new Chairman.

Meanwhile, Tata group stocks today ended on a mixed note on the bourses on Friday. Shares of Tata Coffee surged 5.84 per cent, Tata Global Beverages was up 2.44 per cent, Tata Metaliks rose 1.03 per cent, Tata Sponge Iron was up 0.49 per cent and Tata Chemicals climbed 0.43 per cent on the BSE.

On the other hand, TCS slipped 3.90 per cent, Tata Elxsi dipped 0.32 per cent, Tata Steel fell 0.30 per cent, Tata Communications dropped 0.13 per cent and Tata Power fell 0.06 per cent. “TCS ended 3.9 per cent lower, eroding almost Rs 18,000 crore from its market valuation, after it flagged issues surrounding H1-B visas in the US as a key headwind and concerns over its future after Chandrasekaran was elevated as chairman of Tata Sons,” said an analyst.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel on Friday announced appointment of N Chandrasekaran as an Additional Director of the company with immediate effect. “Nomination and Remuneration Committee met on January 13, 2017 and unanimously recommended the induction of Chandrasekaran as a member of the board,” Tata Steel said in a filing to BSE. “Based on the above recommendation, the board of directors of the company unanimously approved the appointment of Chandrasekaran as an additional director of the company with immediate effect,” the filing said.