Rajeev Chandrasekhar resigns as director of Republic TV’s board

Rajeev Chandrashekhar (Source: Twitter/@rajeev_mp) Rajeev Chandrashekhar (Source: Twitter/@rajeev_mp)

Renowned entrepreneur and investor Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday resigned as board director of ARG Outlier Asianet News Private Limited, which runs news channel Republic TV, as he had recently joined the BJP. “I have resigned as a Board Director from ARG Outlier Asianet News Private Limited with effect from 31st March 2018,” he said in a statement.

“I have taken this decision because of my recent joining of BJP and being elected as a BJP MP,” he added.

Chandrasekhar said he had taken the decision in the best interest of Republic TV’s brand and team.

Im happy n privileged to hv been associated with @republic all these months ! I wish #Arnab n his team the very best 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/KwPP0BSP9u — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) April 2, 2018

“Since I am now a member of the BJP, I believe it is in the best interest of Republic TV’s brand and team that I no longer serve on the board,” he added.

Chandrasekhar said, in his career as an investor and entrepreneur, he had the privilege of investing and building several successful companies and brands. “The MediaTech investment in Republic ranks high amongst my many investments,” he said.

