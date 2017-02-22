Rajasthan: Three BSNL officials arrested for accepting bribe

Three BSNL officials were arrested by the CBI on Tuesday night for allegedly accepting a bribe of around Rs 60,000 for a contractor in Bundi. A special CBI team from Jaipur raided the BSNL office at Chittor Road in Bundi and arrested them while accepting the bribe, a CBI official said. The three accused were identified as Assistant General Manager Manoj Tripati, Sub divisional Officer R P Pandey and Junior Telecom Officer Pradeep Meena and around Rs 60,000 in cash was recovered from them, the officer said.

The three officials had allegedly demanded the bribe from the contractor for sanctioning a bill for laying cables in the area, he said, adding a raid is being conducted and details about it would be revealed once it is over.