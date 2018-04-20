Race for Essar Steel: First ArcelorMittal, Numetal bids valid, says Ahmedabad bench of NCLT

The two competing bidders had also participated in the second round with Numetal teaming up with JSW Steel. (Representational) The two competing bidders had also participated in the second round with Numetal teaming up with JSW Steel. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday asked the committee of creditors (CoC) to reconsider the bids of ArcelorMittal and Numetal for Essar Steel made in the first round. The two competing bidders had also participated in the second round with Numetal teaming up with JSW Steel.

The bench comprising judges Manorama Kumari and HP Chaturvedi admonished the CoC and resolution professional (RP) Satish Kumar Gupta for not following due procedures by not providing “sufficient chances” to both the resolution applicants. It observed that inviting a second round of bids was “prima facie invalid” and directed the CoC and RP to revisit their decision to reject the earlier bids under Section 29A.

As reported, ArcelorMittal was a promoter in Uttam Galva Steels, which has defaulted on its loans. Numetal’s bid was held to be ineligible since one of the persons associated with the company, Rewant Ruia, is related to the promoters of Essar Steel. The shareholders of Numetal include Russia’s VTB Bank and engineering firm TyazhPromExport, financial investor Aurora Enterprises (in which Ruia has an interest) and commodity trading company Indo International Trading.

To make itself eligible to bid for Essar Steel, ArcelorMittal is believed to have infused close to Rs 3,000 crore in Uttam Galva to help it settle its dues. VTB Bank, the promoter of Numetal, has also since declared its intent to buy out the stake of Aurora Enterprises to dissociate itself from Ruia.

The RP and his advisers, too, had been unable to reach a decision on the bids received from ArcelorMittal and Numetal. Consultancy firm Grant Thornton and law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas are believed to have been the two advisers to the RP on this matter.

The NCLT’s order paves the way for the resumption of the resolution process under the IBC. It also granted an additional 30 days beyond the 270-day deadline for resolution, which expires on April 29, by excluding the time lost since filing the application to the verdict.

ArcelorMittal said on Thursday it had always maintained it was eligible to bid for Essar Steel and was pleased to see the NCLT wanted its offer to be presented to the CoC. “We had made a strong and competitive offer backed up by a detailed industrial plan and now hope for a swift resolution for Essar Steel,” the company said.

Numetal said: “We welcome the order pronounced by NCLT Ahmedabad by returning the matter back to CoC for considering our original bid. We have put forth a very compelling resolution plan both industrially and financially. We hope our proposal will be considered by the CoC with a fair and holistic view.”

