Q4 earnings: Profits under stress as top line growth muted

(REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo) (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo)

With Bharti Airtel’s profits crashing 72 per cent year-on-year and those for Interglobe Aviation falling nearly 25 per cent y-o-y, earnings season continues to be disappointing. In fact, most companies — Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Exide, Arvind, Emami, Asian Paints, GSK Consumer, Nestle and Gujarat Pipavav — have all turned in very modest numbers for the three months to March.

While aggregate revenues for a clutch of 378 companies (excluding banks and financials) have risen 11.5 per cent y-o-y, the growth would have been far more muted without the presence of Reliance Industries and Hindustan Zinc. Revenues have seen only a very sedate growth at most corporates partly because of the lingering effects of demonetisation which dampened demand, especially for two-wheelers and FMCG products. IT services companies have been slowing down for several quarters now and reported muted increases in their top lines.

Bharti Airtel’s India wireless revenues fell 11 per cent y-o-y driven down by lower tariffs in a highly competitive environment. Yields at Interglobe Aviation dropped 6 per cent y-o-y while at Dr.Reddy’s consolidated revenues fell 4 per cent y-o-y. At Godrej Properties, net sales were 16 per cent lower.

Idea Cellular posted a net loss of Rs 328 crore, reeling under the Reliance Jio impact. Those companies that rolled out promotional schemes during the quarter to mitigate the impact of demonetisation — Havells for instance — incurred higher costs. However, the bigger increase in costs came from the rising prices of raw materials; higher fuel prices hurt Interglobe Aviation and an increase in input costs dented HeroMotoCorp’s operating profits. At GSK Consumer, gross margins contracted 200 basis points y-o-y, while at Nestle they fell nearly 300 bps. Asian Paints managed to grow its operating profit by just 2 per cent y-o-y.

Exide’s gross margins contracted 180 bps y-o-y resulting in a 2 per cent y-o-y fall in Ebitda, as the firm was unable to grow volumes meaningfully. Companies, however, took pains to keep costs and checks; at Godrej Properties, for instance, lower operating costs helped push up the Ebitda by 33 per cent. There is no doubt about some bright spots — Eicher Motors, Zee Entertainment, Petronet LNG — but by and large, it is evident India Inc is some time away from recovery. FE

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now