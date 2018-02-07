Punjab National Bank Q3 profit up 11% at Rs 230 crore

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 230 crore in the December quarter of FY18, up 11.1 per cent from the same period last year. (Express Archive) Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 230 crore in the December quarter of FY18, up 11.1 per cent from the same period last year. (Express Archive)

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 230 crore in the December quarter of FY18, up 11.1 per cent from the same period last year. The profits were buoyed by a rise in other income and improvement in bad loans.

Other income rose 44 per cent to Rs 3,082 crore in the quarter. However, frofit was impacted by a near-doubling of provisions year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 4,467 crore in Q3FY18.

The bank said that it was required to make additional provision of Rs 1,112 crore for Reserve Bank of India’s first list of large loan defaulters by March 2018, and has already provided Rs 854 crore up to December 2017.

Operating profit at Rs 4,245 crore was 53 per cent higher than what it had reported in the same period last year. Its net interest income stood at Rs 3,989 crore, up 7 per cent y-o-y and its net interest margin for domestic business stood 2.59 per cent for the first nine months of FY18.

MD & CEO Sunil Mehta told a news channel that in the second list of defaulters, the bank has an exposure to 20 companies aggregating to Rs 6,500 crore of which it has provided Rs 75 crore. “The accounts are yet to be admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and depending upon their status, we will take a call,” Mehta said.

Asset quality improved in the December quarter with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total advances at 12.11 per cent, down 159 bps y-o-y. Net NPAs stood at 7.55 per cent, down 154 bps y-o-y.

