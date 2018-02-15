Jewellery stocks take a hit after Punjab National Bank fraud; Gitanjali Gems tanks over 18%

“Four big jewellers — Gitanjali, Ginni, Nakshatra and Nirav Modi — are under scanner,” a senior Punjab National Bank official said on Wednesday. (Reuters/Representational) “Four big jewellers — Gitanjali, Ginni, Nakshatra and Nirav Modi — are under scanner,” a senior Punjab National Bank official said on Wednesday. (Reuters/Representational)

Shares of Gitanjali Gems on Thursday plunged up to 19 per cent in morning trade after the company came under scanner of various investigating agencies following the Punjab National Bank’s declaration of nearly Rs 11,400-crore fraud. The stock on Thursday opened on a bearish note at Rs 48, then lost further ground to touch a low of Rs 47.50, down 18.94 per cent over its previous closing price.

Similar movement was seen on the NSE as well, where the stock tanked 18.73 per cent to a low of Rs 47.50. Meanwhile, some of other jewellery stocks also witnessed similar fate with PC Jeweller slumping 19.50 per cent to Rs 303.00, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) 4.32 per cent to Rs 110.60, and Thangamayil Jewellery 2 per cent to 558.55 on BSE. Rajesh Exports fell 1.34 per cent to a low of Rs 808.70 on BSE.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday disclosed that it has detected some fraudulent transactions with financial implication of $1.77 billion (about Rs 11,346 crore) and the matter has been referred to law enforcement agencies for the recovery.

“Four big jewellers — Gitanjali, Ginni, Nakshatra and Nirav Modi — are under scanner. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate is looking at their arrangements with various banks and end use of money,” a senior official said Wednesday.

