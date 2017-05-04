PPA termination appeal: CERC refuses relief to Tata Power

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has said it cannot allow Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL) to terminate some of its power purchase agreements (PPAs) due to high average power purchase cost of NTPC, NHPC and THDC plants. The quasi-judicial body said since TPDDL’s petitions have no relationship with tariff regulation, taking a decision on such a matter does not come under its purview.

TPDDL, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government, had said it has surplus power to meet the projected demand in its distribution areas of north and north-west Delhi till FY20. Since it still has to pay for the unrequired excess power, about 14.2 lakh customers will end up paying higher tariff. Power procurement cost has more than 80 per cent bearing on tariff to the consumer. The CERC said reallocation of power from these stations to needy states would help in utilising these plants more efficiently. The company had approached utilities in Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Rajasthan seeking temporary reallocation of power.

The CERC said allocation of power from central generating stations are decided by the Central government. In 2015, the Delhi government had requested the Union power ministry to reallocate power from NTPC’s Badarpur, Auriya, Dadri, Anta, Jhajjar and Koldam; NHPC’s Dulhasti, Chamera-III, Parwati-III and THDC’s Tehri hydroelectric plants, to states with more electricity needs. Challenging TPDDL’s petition, NTPC said it has already made significant investments in renovation and modernisation of the generating stations based on the long-term PPA.

NHPC said the weighted composite tariff from its generating stations comes around to Rs 3.27 per unit which is very reasonable as per current market rates.

In this regard, the power ministry said power procurers are not entitled to terminate PPAs except through previously agreed terms and conditions. It further said though the public-sector power generators can ask the ministry for reallocation of power, the release of the procurer from PPA obligations is subject to the power ministry being able to reallocate power to any other buyer. It added that cancellation or termination of PPAs by the procurer on a unilateral basis will seriously affect the scheme of investment in power generation by the public sector units.

