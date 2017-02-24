Porsche brings Limited Edition 911 R priced at around Rs 3 crore

Director Porsche India Pavan Shetty during the launch of new car ‘ 911 Carrera ‘ in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo Director Porsche India Pavan Shetty during the launch of new car ‘ 911 Carrera ‘ in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo

High performance sports car Porsche said it has delivered the first Limited Edition 911 R, making it one of the 991 units produced globally.

The new 911 R is a purist sports car with naturally aspirated engine and manual transmission, a statement from the company said, adding there is no unit available for sale in the near future. The company did not announce the price saying its not available for sale, but market sources said the buyer has shelled out close to Rs 3 crore excluding taxes.

Watch what else is in the news

Born on the track and advanced over the past five decades, the Porsche 911 is a heritage model. The new 911 R pays tribute to the road-homologated racing car from 1967. Porsche India director Pavan Shetty said the 911 R epitomises the Porsche brand with the design DNA of a classic 911 while performing as a racing car should. The 911 has set the standard for generations after the ground-breaking model was first introduced in the 1960s.

He said the two-door sports car, which features a 500 hp naturally aspirated engine and six-speed sports transmission mounted on a six-cylinder, 4-liter engine, was delivered to a Bengaluru customer. The 4-liter engine is rear-mounted and is similar to the 911 GT3 RS and can touch 100 km barrier in 3.8 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 323 km.