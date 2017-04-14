PIL filed against govt stake in tobacco companies

A group of cancer doctors and others led by Tata Trusts Managing Trustee R Venkataramanan has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court seeking direction against government-owned insurance companies to divest their stakes worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in tobacco companies.

While on the one hand, the government is committed to tackling the problem of tobacco and the ill-effects caused by it, insurance companies, in complete disregard to the government’s policy, continue to invest in ITC, the PIL said. The acts of Respondents No 1 to 5 (LIC, New India Assurance, GIC, Oriental Insurance and National Insurance) are in violation of Article 21 and 47 of the Constitution of India and against the government’s National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP),” it said.

Insurance companies along with the Specified Undertaking of Unite Trust of India (SUUTI), also owned by the government, hold 32 per cent stake in ITC Ltd. Considering the price at which the stock is currently trading at Rs 280 per share, the total value of the stake by insurance companies and SUUTI in ITC comes to a staggering Rs 107,000 crore. Out of this, insurance companies own stake worth Rs 76,505 crore.

The petition has urged the court for direction to the government and the Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDA) to frame guidelines to ensure that such disinvestment takes place and such investments prevented in the future. “The petitioners are perplexed by substantial investments in the tobacco sector by public sector undertakings …,” it said.

