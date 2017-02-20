Paytm to invest Rs 600 crore to expand OR code payment mode

Kiran Vasireddy, senior vice-president, Paytm, said the zero per cent merchant transaction fee and an aggressive merchant acquisition rate, will help Paytm take QR code-based payments to every nook and corner of India. Kiran Vasireddy, senior vice-president, Paytm, said the zero per cent merchant transaction fee and an aggressive merchant acquisition rate, will help Paytm take QR code-based payments to every nook and corner of India.

In a move that could provide more push to online payments, Paytm will invest over Rs 600 crore to expand its OR code-based payment network, the company said Monday. The Noida-based online payment and commerce company told Hindustan Time’s Livemint that it aims to add another 10 million merchants with these codes across 650 districts by December.

Watch What Else is Making News



OR code, short for Quick Response code, is a label that can be read or scanned by a machine (such as a camera mobile phone) to access account details of a merchant to make online payments.

This payment mode was first introduced by the company in 2015 and today almost 65 per cent of overall transactions are made thought this mechanism, said the company.

Paytm says with the fresh infusion of Rs 600 crore, it plans scaling up manpower, the technology, cashbacks and merchant education to make users more tech savvy and part of digital India economy.

Kiran Vasireddy, senior vice president, Paytm, told Livemint that the zero per cent merchant transaction fee and an aggressive merchant acquisition rate will help Paytm take QR code-based payments to every nook and corner of India.

At present, QR code-based payment solution is used by more than five million merchants and demonetisation had vigorously scaled up its adoption across India.

OR code system is used widely in China, and Alipay, one of the China’s leaders in the online payment business, is also a major investor in One97-owned Paytm.

Hence, it is no surprise that Paytm is looking to replicate the success of China’s Alipay in India and aims to touch half a billion accounts by 2020. Currently, Paytm has close to 150 million e-wallet users.

Further, Paytm also plans to launch its payments bank within the next 30 days and has set a target f 200 million accounts, across current accounts, savings accounts and mobile wallets within 12 months of the launch, says the company.