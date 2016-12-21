Paytm accuses 7 more customers of cheating, CBI files fresh case

The CBI has registered a fresh case to look into Paytm’s allegations. The CBI has registered a fresh case to look into Paytm’s allegations.

Digital wallet company Paytm has accused seven more customers of cheating days after it pointed fingers at 15 people for allegedly claiming fraudulent refunds worth Rs 6.15 lakh. The CBI has registered a fresh case to look into Paytm’s allegations. It is rare for the country’s premier investigation agency, overburdened with work and short-staffed, to take up such cases as Paytm is neither a government financial institution nor is its loss connected to the exchequer. Legally, however, the agency has jurisdiction over such cases, which fall under union territories and the IT Act.

WATCH VIDEO | Digital Wallet Company Paytm Accuses 7 More Customers Of Cheating

The earlier case was registered under various charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, forgery and under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) act.

As of November 21, Paytm is said to have a user base of 150 million and has added 5 million users post the government’s demonetisation move.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd