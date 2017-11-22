Top Stories

OVL buys 15% stake in Namibian oil block

The stake has been bought through OVL’s indirect subsidiary ONGC Videsh Vankorneft.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: November 22, 2017 1:43 am
Top News

ONGC Videsh (OVL) on Tuesday said the explorer has bought a 15 per cent stake in an oil block in Namibia without mentioning the deal value.

For OVL, the overseas exploration wing of the state-owned ONGC, this is the second deal in the African country. The current buy is a 15 per cent participating interest (PI) in Namibia Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL)-30 which covers Block 2012A from Tullow Oil of the UK. In October, OVL had acquired 30 per cent in PEL-37 from Tullow which includes three offshore blocks.

The stake has been bought through OVL’s indirect subsidiary ONGC Videsh Vankorneft. FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 22: Latest News