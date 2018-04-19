Open to talks but not a minority deal: Uber COO Barney Harford

Uber COO Barney Harford in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri) Uber COO Barney Harford in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

Online cab aggregator Uber on Wednesday said that it is doubling its investment in the Indian market by pumping in funds to expand its products, partnerships and technology headcount in the country. “India is absolutely a core market, now and in the future. Uber’s success is hard coded to India’s success. We are doubling our investments in this country like never before,” Barney Harford, COO, Uber, said.

Harford added that the company’s recent deal with Grab in South East Asia has freed up resources to up in its investment in India. He also reiterated that while the company is open to discussions, there is no interest in doing a minority stake deal in India.

“SouthEast Asia is a very different market when compared with India. While we are open to talks in India we have a leadership position, so we are not interested in any minority stake deal in India or any other market,” Harford added.

In the recent past, there have been several reports about Uber and rival Ola joining forces in India. The speculations got stronger after Japan’s SoftBank — an investor in Ola — joined Uber as an investor committing over $1 billion. FE

