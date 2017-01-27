Onlystaples.com to launch ASK in Coimbatore

With an aim to offer easy ordering options to the customers, particularly those living in apartments here, Onlystaples.com, an online brand, today launched a new concept called Assisted Shopping Kiosk (ASK). According to the concept, which is claimed to be a first-of-its -kind, there will be a permanent kiosk in an apartment which will act as an assistant for every household’s spending needs, the company CEO and Director, Rajesh Keerthi told reporters here.

By ordering through the ASK, the customers can save a minimum 10 per cent on their purchases and even save time and energy besides avoid running errands, he said.

Stating that the company is ready to supply pin to plane, Rajesh said it has tie-ups with leading retail brands for groceries, organic products, consumer durable, apparels, caterers and automobiles and any thing under the Sun.

In the first phase, ASK will be launched in 150 apartments in and around the city and then move to Chennai and Bengaluru, Rajesh added.

The advantage for the retail players was the accesses they receive to more than 15,000 ASK households in the city and for buyers, the retailers will provide exclusive discounts and special services for the ASK customer, he noted.

The company will focus on middle and lower class customers unlike other online brands targeting upper-middle class customers, Rajesh said.