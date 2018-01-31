Ola to expand to Australian market

The seven-year-old company said it has started on-boarding private hire vehicles (PHVs) and driver-partners in three Australian cities Sydney, Melbourne and Perth from Tuesday. The seven-year-old company said it has started on-boarding private hire vehicles (PHVs) and driver-partners in three Australian cities Sydney, Melbourne and Perth from Tuesday.

Ride-hailing company Ola has announced its maiden entry into a foreign territory with a foray into the Australia market. The seven-year-old company said it has started on-boarding private hire vehicles (PHVs) and driver-partners in three Australian cities Sydney, Melbourne and Perth from Tuesday.

“We are very excited about launching Ola in Australia and see immense potential for the ride-sharing ecosystem which embraces new technology and innovation,” said Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in a statement. However, Ola did not mention when it would launch its services in Australia.

The Australian foray will see Ola facing its familiar competitor, Uber. Both have been engaged in a fiercely competitive battle in the Indian market. However, this time there is a commonality with both players, as SoftBank is an investor in both these companies as the single largest shareholder.

Uber has emerged as the leading player in the Australian market and had entered the county in 2015; it had to initially face regulatory challenges to start its operations. Besides Uber, the other players in the ride-hailing business in Australia are Taxify, a Europe-based company and another local firm GoCatch. FE

