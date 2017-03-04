Ola signs MoU with Madhya Pradesh government; to create 25,000 entrepreneurs in state

Ola has singed a MoU with the Madhya Pradesh government, which is focused on training, skill development and empowerment of 25,000 driver partnews. (File Photo) Ola has singed a MoU with the Madhya Pradesh government, which is focused on training, skill development and empowerment of 25,000 driver partnews. (File Photo)

In a major step towards its goal of nurturing micro entrepreneurship and skilling 50 lakh drivers by 2020, taxi aggregator Ola has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development Mission (MPSSDM) and Directorate of Skill Development (Technical Education and Skill Development Dept.) Govt. of Madhya Pradesh in New Delhi on Saturday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Skill India initiative, the MOU is focused towards training, skill development and empowerment of 25,000 driver partners in the next two years.

As part of this initiative, the transportation app Ola will work closely with the State’s Skill Development Department in providing essential training infrastructure, utilities and technology framework that will ensure an improved employment scenario for the youth of Madhya Pradesh.

The state economic survey report 2014-15, tabled in the state assembly, states that there were more than 16 lakh educated unemployed people in Madhya Pradesh and the state government is working towards reducing these numbers through various initiatives and employment schemes.

It will work with the government over the years to skill and train thousands of men and women.

“We are confident that our partnership with Ola will accelerate government’s efforts towards economic development along with effectively creating entrepreneurial opportunities for tens of thousands of men and women across the state,” said CEO MPSSDM (Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development Mission), Sanjeev Singh.

“The government has also laid down several policies to bolster progress by creating sustainable environment for industries and businesses to grow. Subsequently, deploying the right skilling and training methodologies to create employability and entrepreneurial opportunities will be invaluable for the state’s growth,” added Singh.

On the other hand, company’s business head (Madhya Pradesh) at Ola said, “We are proud to partner with the Government of Madhya Pradesh to create over 25,000 entrepreneurial opportunities across the state. We will work together with the government to train and provide the right skill set to thousands of men and women across Madhya Pradesh and help them take their first step towards entrepreneurship.”

Ola is successfully operational in five cities (Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain) in the state of Madhya Pradesh with various offerings including the likes of Micro, Mini, Prime and Auto-rickshaws.

The association with Madhya Pradesh Government will aid in giving better access to training, technology and revenue to its existing driver-partners.