Ola raises $104 mn from Falcon Edge, Tata’s RNT Capital

Taxi aggregator Ola, run by ANI Technologies, has raised $104 million (`670 crore) from existing investors Falcon Edge Capital and Ratan Tata’s RNT Capital Advisers, in a fresh round of funding. While Falcon Edge has infused Rs 402 crore, RNT Capital has invested Rs 268 crore, filings with the Registrar of Companies show. ANI Technologies sold more than 4.9 lakh of shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, at a premium of Rs13,511 per share. The investment comes close on the heels of Ola raising $250 million (Rs1,675 crore) from Japanese telecom and internet major SoftBank; the transaction had valued the firm at $3.5 billion.

Despite some regulatory problems — on surge pricing and licensing — and some issues with drivers relating to their incentives, the ride-sharing market in India has been growing fast and is seen to have tremendous potential. While the app-based cab market accounted for barely 6-7 per cent of the overall B2C taxi market in India in 2015, it was estimated to be clocking a growth rate of 25-30 per cent quarter-on-quarter, according to Redseer Consulting.

At the end of 2015, Ola was believed to be the market leader with a share of 50 per cent while Uber was estimated to have a share of close to 26 per cent. However, with the launch of cash payments, the pace of growth at Uber is understood to have accelerated. Indeed, Ola’s net losses for 2015-16 trebled to Rs 2,311 crore as it spent heavily on promotions. The mop-up by Ola comes amid reports that Chinese ridesharing giant Didi Chuxing is raising between $5 billion and $6 billion at a valuation around $50 billion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now