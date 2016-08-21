Ola launches ‘Prime SUVs’ in 10 cities

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola, an app-based cab service provider, poses in front of an Ola cab in Mumbai March 3, 2015. (Source: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo) Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola, an app-based cab service provider, poses in front of an Ola cab in Mumbai March 3, 2015. (Source: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo)

Transportation app Ola has added SUVs like Toyota Innova, Nissan Evalia and Chevrolet Enjoy on its platform under ‘Prime’ category to cater to customers travelling in big groups.

The Prime SUV option, available for Rs 80 onwards (base fare), will let customers seat up to six passengers. “We identified that our ‘Prime’ customers wanted more options, especially in cases where people are travelling in groups and hence need a bigger car or if they are travelling to the airport and need enough space for their luggage,” Ola Senior Director Marketing Communications Anand Subramanian told PTI.

The six-seater ‘Prime SUV’ will also have auto-connect WiFi that addresses the need of staying connected to the internet even when a commuter is on the go, he added.

“We have launched Prime SUV in 10 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur,” he said.

Customers will have access to vehicles like Toyota Innova, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Nissan Evalia and Chevrolet Enjoy, Subramanian added. According to industry analysts, Ola is strengthening its presence across various price points with multiple offerings to tap into the booming cab transportation segment in the country.

Ola, which is entangled in an intense battle with Uber in the Indian market, has solutions for business enterprises as well. The competition between the two is expected to intensify further in the coming months as Uber expands its focus on the Indian market after selling off its China operations to Didi Chuxing earlier this month.

Prime is the premium offering from Ola, which lets users book sedans for their rides. It also offers WiFi facility to its users during commute.

Earlier this year, SoftBank-backed Ola had launched ‘Micro’, its low-cost AC cab service, which is available in over 90 Indian cities. It had also launched ‘Lux’ in May that offers rides in high-end sedans like Jaguar, Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Toyota Camry, Fortuner and Honda Accord.

Under Prime SUV, the base fare will range between Rs 80-150, followed by a distance fare of Rs 10-18 per km and a ride time charge of Rs 1-2 per minute depending on the city.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App