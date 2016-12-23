Nusli Wadia files defamation case against Tata Sons, Ratan Tata

Nusli Wadia Nusli Wadia

Business tycoon Nusli Wadia, the former independent director on the board of three Tata Group companies, on Friday filed defamation case against Tata Sons and Ratan Tata, just hours Tata Motors shareholders voted in favour of his removal as the post. This comes two days after the Tata Steel members voted by 90.80 percent in favour of a resolution to remove Wadia from the office of the director of the company, with immediate effect.

Wadia, a long time associate of Ratan Tata, had earlier condemned the sudden decision of firing Cyrus Mistry from the post of chairman on October 24.

However, the group then alleged that he was also in concert with Mistry and was trying to denigrate the company.