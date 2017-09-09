Numaligarh Refinery FY17 net at ‘2,101 crore

Public sector Numaligarh Refinery Ltd has posted a net profit of Rs 2,101 crore during 2016-17, highest in its 17-year journey. It has also achieved a record capacity utilisation of 89 per cent in refining, chairman D Rajkumar announced here on Friday.

Addressing the company’s 24th annual general meeting, Rajkumar also declared NRL’s total dividend of Rs 18.60 per share for 2016-17, which again is the highest since inception of the company. “The company’s performance during the year 2016-17 has surpassed all previous records on the financial front complemented with record performances in refining and marketing,” Rajkumar, who is also CMD of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), said.

