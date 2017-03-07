NRL starts wax export to Myanmar

Assam-based govt-owned firm Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) on Monday sent its first consignment of 100 tonnes of paraffin wax to Myanmar, making a foray into a market where Chinese wax has been enjoying monopoly for decades at a stretch. NRL also became the first Indian refinery to export wax to Myanmar.

With export of paraffin wax to Myanmar, NRL has so far exported paraffin wax to 11 countries. It has been already exporting to countries including Mexico, Kenya, Nepal, Bangladesh and Nicaragua.