Tata Motors shareholders remove Nusli Wadia from board

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:December 23, 2016 9:50 am
nusli wadia, nusli wadia removal, nusli wadia-tata steel, nusli wadia sacked, nusli wadia-tata steel, tata steel-ratan tata, india news, indian express NRI industrialist Nusli Wadia to depose as a witness in a 25-year-old case of murder attempt on him at sessions court Mumbai. Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar. 06.07.2015. Mumbai.

Shareholders of Tata Motors have voted to remove independent director Nusli Wadia from the board of directors. In the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, 71.20 per cent of the votes polled voted in favour of a resolution moved by promoter Tata Sons seeking his removal, according a regulatory filing by the company.

Of the 293.60 crore shareholders, 69.93 per cent took part in the voting, of which 70.20 per cent voted for Wadia’s removal and 28.8 per cent against. On Wednesday, Wadia was removed as independent director from the board of Tata Steel.

