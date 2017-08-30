Not possible to internally settle dispute with Vikram Bakshi, McDonalds tells NCLAT

On August 21, the American chain has terminated its franchise agreement with CPRL, which operated 169 restaurant outlets in India. (Representational Image) On August 21, the American chain has terminated its franchise agreement with CPRL, which operated 169 restaurant outlets in India. (Representational Image)

Global fast food chain McDonalds on Wednesday informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that settling its dispute with Vikram Bakshi, its joint venture partner in north and east India, is not possible. Last week, NCLAT had given the two parties time till August 30 to consider settling their dispute internally. McDonalds has been at loggerheads with Bakshi since 2013 over the management of Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd (CPRL) — their 50:50 joint venture enterprise.

“We find no scope of amicable settlement,” NCLAT Chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhyay said today, as he posted the matter for September 21. He ordered the two sides to file replies on cross petitions filed against each other within a week.

On August 21, the American chain has terminated its franchise agreement with CPRL, which operated 169 restaurant outlets in India. Within 15 days of the termination notice, CPRL will cease rights to use McDonalds’s name, system, trademark, designs and its associated intellectual property, among other things. The outlets have time to run till September 6.

Bakshi had approached the NCTL in September 2013, a month after McDonalds removed him from him post as Managing Director. He had filed a petition with the tribunal against his ouster.

