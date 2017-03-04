NHPC share buyback begins

NHPC is the country’s premier hydropower player. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) NHPC is the country’s premier hydropower player. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

State-owned hydropower producer NHPC said its offer to buy back shares worth Rs 2,616 crore opened on Friday.

The buyback offer is Rs 32.25 per share, 9 per cent more than its closing price of Rs 29.65 on Friday on the BSE. The company has cash and equivalents of Rs 7,434.9 crore as on March 31, 2016. The offer constitutes 7.33 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the company. The Centre holds 74.51 per cent shares in the company as of December 2016. In April 2016, the Centre had raised Rs 2,716.55 crore by selling 11.36 per cent stake in NHPC. The company has appointed SBI Capital Markets as the manager to the buyback.

In CY16, firms spend more than Rs 26,853 crore on buybacks, the highest since 2011. Of the Rs 26,000-crore worth of buybacks in 2016-17, the share of PSU firms so far has been nearly 60 per cent.

Of the Rs 37,696.03 crore raised by the government through the disinvestment route in this financial year, around Rs 15,585.57 crore has come through buybacks.