New India Assurance to offer medical covers for outside India

New India Assurance Company has launched a comprehensive world-wide mediclaim policy — New India Global Mediclaim Policy. The policy will cover an insured’s hospitalisation expenses for treatments like cancer, neurosurgery, heart surgery, organ transplant and bone marrow transplant outside India.

The new product has two major plans, one covering hospitalsation with medical centres in Asian countries while the second plan offers the same service worldwide. The Asian countries medical coverage plan offers a lifetime cover of $ 1 million and the worldwide lifetime coverage insures an individual for $ 2 million.

The policy covers an entire gamut of services like medical second opinion for the covered illness of the insured to the expenses like travel, accommodation and treatment in a foreign land. The entry age of the policy is between 18-65 years and will be issued only to Indian citizens residing in India. The product is available to any person who already has a health insurance policy with sum insured of Rs 8 lakh and above.

