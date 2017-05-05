New India Assurance net rises 22% in FY17

Public sector New India Assurance has reported a 22 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 1,008 crore in fiscal 2017 when compared to the previous year, driven by higher investment income.

The largest non-life insurer also set around 17 per cent growth in total global premium income at Rs 26,000 crore in fiscal 2018 from Rs 22,279 crore it achieved in fiscal 2017, which was a 21.27 per cent growth over the previous year.

The company, which has 16 per cent market share, had a domestic premium income of Rs 19,115 crore, a growth of 27.17 per cent from Rs 15,115 crore a year before.

New India Assurance chairman and managing director G Srinivasan said this is the second best net income for the company after the Rs 1,200 crore it had reported in fiscal 2015.

He said the company has suffered an underwriting losses to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore primarily due to three big fire incidents in the year as well as the Chennai and Wardha cyclones. In fiscal 2016, its underwriting losses stood at a low Rs 3,100 crore. The three fire incidents alone cost the insurer a whopping Rs 1,200 crore in the year, he said.

New India also suffered 100 per cent claim ratio from new crop insurance business, whose premia touched Rs 1,050 crore and plans to increase it to Rs 1,500 crore this year.

The company could still manage better profit due to a spike in the investment income which rose to Rs 4,050 crore from Rs 3,953 crore, Srinivasan said, adding its assets rose to Rs 53,000 crore from Rs 45,000 crore while the net-worth jumped to Rs 34,764 crore from Rs 28,895 crore.

