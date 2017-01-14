Net at Rs 3,708 cr: Infosys posts 7% rise in Q3 profit, trims revenue outlook

Infosys Technologies CEO Vishal Sikka announces the 3rd quarter financial results of the company at its headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday. PTI Photo Infosys Technologies CEO Vishal Sikka announces the 3rd quarter financial results of the company at its headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday. PTI Photo

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software firm, has posted a 7 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,708 crore for the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as against a net profit of Rs 3,465 crore in the corresponding three months a year ago.

The company’s consolidated revenues in the third quarter rose 8.6 per cent to Rs 17,273 crore from Rs 15,902 crore in the year-ago period. The company, which earlier lowered its revenue projections for the fiscal over the last three quarter, marginally revised projections and forecast an annual revenue growth in the range of 8.4 per cent to 8.8 per cent for the 2016-17 fiscal instead of 8 percent to 9 per cent. The weak quarterly results ahead of administration changes in the US — the company’s largest market — pushed Infosys stocks down by 2.49 per cent on the BSE on Friday.

In dollar terms, the revenues were at $2,551 million for the quarter — a 1.4 per cent decline – and the net profit was at $547 million a 1.5 per cent increase over Q2 of 2016-17. “Taking into account seasonal and other additional headwinds our Q3 revenue performance was broadly in line with our expectations,” Infosys CEO and MD Vishal Sikka said. “Considering that when we entered Q3 we were facing both the traditional, seasonal headwinds from less number of working days to furloughs as well as the one time impact that we had expected from RBS (due to Brexit). We had one percent impact from RBS. Despite that we delivered Q3 revenues of just below flat -0.3 percent in constant currency, he said.

“Overall I am happy with the performance for the first nine months of the year despite the seasonal circumstances that we have seen. Year-on-year basis for the first nine months of the year, there is 9.4 per cent improvement in constant currency. That is something that I am excited about,’’ Sikka said. He said the company is in a watchful mode but not overly concerned about policy changes in the US when President-elect Donald Trump takes over the administration in a few days. “President-elect Trump is himself an entrepreneur with a business friendly and innovation oriented background. I expect that the policies of the administration are going to be friendly towards business, innovation and entrepreneurship. So overall I expect that if we can focus on delivering that value and innovation things will be okay,’’ Sikka who is a US citizen said.

“Of course visa policies, immigration related policies may change and we have to watch and see what happens. So far there is no discernible pattern in client behaviour. Many clients have reached out to figure out what things mean. We are waiting and watching,’’ the Infosys CEO said. Infosys has a policy of hiring locally in the regions where it works and is also working on strategies for collaborative work that will reduce dependency on H1B visas to work in the US, he said.

“We have a lot of HIBs and lots of local hires. I am myself a senior local hire in the US. Ultimately regardless of the visa policy and so forth the right thing to do for innovation is to have a lot of local talent. This is something which Infosys has always believed and committed to,’’ Sikka said. “There will be some impact on the H1B depending on the nature of the policy and so forth that is enacted. It is not something that we are overly concerned about. Regardless, we have to focus on next generation collaboration technologies. We are working on a next generation visa free global delivery model where we bring collaborative technology to bear in getting a rich experience of getting people to work together in new kinds of workspaces,’’ Sikka said.

The Infosys CEO said the company had crossed a “hugely emotional and psychological milestone’’ in 2016 by clocking over $10 billion in revenue. “Our aspiration continues to be $20 billion, 30 per cent margin and $80,000 revenue per employee by 2020 and that is something that we are working hard towards,’’ Sikka said. Infosys CFO Mavinakere Ranganath reported extreme volatility in all the currencies in Q3.