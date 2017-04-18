NDTV to consider subsidiary assets sale

Media firm NDTV has said its board will soon meet to consider potential sale of certain strategic assets by its subsidiary. “The board meeting of the company is being convened to consider, inter alia, potential sale of certain strategic assets by certain material subsidiary(ies) of the company,” NDTV said in a BSE filing.

NDTV, however, did not elaborate on the assets the company will consider for sale or the date of the board meeting. The stock of NDTV closed 0.49 per cent higher at Rs 72.15 on the BSE.

“The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed from April 17, 2017 till the conclusion of 48 hours from the date of the board meeting,” the company said in the filing. Currently, NDTV operates NDTV India, NDTV 24×7, NDTV Profit/NDTV Prime, lifestyle channel NDTV Good Times and e-commerce verticals.

The firm posted a revenue of Rs 90.50 crore and a net loss of Rs 15.83 crore in December quarter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now