NDTV to consider subsidiary assets sale

Media firm NDTV today said its Board will soon meet to consider potential sale of certain strategic assets by its subsidiary. “Board meeting of the company is being convened to consider, inter alia, potential sale of certain strategic assets by certain material subsidiary(ies) of the company,” NDTV said in a BSE filing.

NDTV, however, did not elaborate on the assets the company will consider for sale or the date of the Board meeting. The stock of NDTV was trading 0.97 per cent higher at Rs 72.50 on BSE.

