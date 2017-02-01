NCLT clears way for Tata Sons EGM

Cyrus Mistry

The National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday adjourned to February 13 the hearing on Cyrus Mistry’s petition alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement at Tata Sons. It said that if the petitioner does not argue its case on February 13, its plea would be dismissed.

The two-member bench also once again categorically refused to stay the extraordinary general meeting convened by Tata Sons on February 6 to remove Mistry from its board, stating that this was made clear through its December 22 order as well as rejection of a contempt plea on January 18.