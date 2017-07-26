NCLT admits BoB petition against Binani Cement

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday admitted an insolvency petition against Binani Cement. Bank of Baroda (BoB) had referred Binani to the bankruptcy court after it failed to repay a sum of Rs 97 crore. BoB has appointed Vijaykumar V Iyer of Deloitte India as the interim resolution professional (IRP) to oversee the insolvency process.

In all, the company owes a consortium of lenders close to Rs 3,042.93 crore. Edelweiss ARC, which has bought over a chunk of the debt from bankers, is now the leader of the consortium. The NCLT bench said the IRP should convene a meeting of the committee of creditors and submit a resolution passed by it.

At the previous hearing, Binani’s counsel had argued that BoB had failed to get an approval from the joint lenders’ forum (JLF) led by Central Bank of India. He said that despite a larger exposure to Binani Cement, Central Bank did not initiate insolvency proceedings. The counsel for BoB, Rishav Banerjee, observed that although the firm’s loans had been rescheduled via a corporate debt restructuring process, it had failed to pay its dues.

The Reserve Bank of India has asked banks to refer a clutch of 12 companies that are defaulters to the NCLT with a view to resolving the problem via the insolvency process. Central Bank had sold the loans to Edelweiss ARC in 2015 with the process of acquiring the Rs 3,300-crore exposure starting in Q3FY16. Other banks like Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and Syndicate Bank had also put up Binani Cement loans for sale.

Following the sale of loans, the leader of the JLF is Edelweiss ARC. Binani Cement reported a net loss of Rs 289 crore in 2015-16 on Rs1,524 crore in revenues, primarily owing to an interest outgo of Rs368 crore. The company is a subsidiary of Binani Industries, a conglomerate with manufacturing and R&D operations. It has a manufacturing capacity of 11.25 million tonnes (mt) per annum with integrated plants in India and China, and grinding units in Dubai, according to its website.

In its FY16 annual report (the latest available), Binani Industries said demand for cement stayed sluggish in 2015-16. The company said it faced cash flow constraints owing to coercive measures initiated by the Rajasthan VAT authorities. It could achieve a production of 4.33 mt in FY16 against 4.50 mt in 2014-15, lower by about 4 per cent. FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App