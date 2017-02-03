Latest News

NCLAT rejects Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons’ EGM on Feb 6

NCLAT did not give any immediate relief to Mistry, who was abruptly ousted as the chairman of Tata Sons in October last year.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:February 3, 2017 6:37 pm
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday quashed a set of petitions filed by ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry against the shareholder meeting called by the Tata Group holding company on Monday to seek his removal. NCLAT did not give any immediate relief to Mistry, who was abruptly ousted as the chairman of Tata Sons in October last year.

He had continued on the board of the holding company of the USD 103 billion Tata Group. Tata Sons has called a shareholder meeting in Mumbai on February 6 to seek his removal as director.

“We are not going to grant any relief. We are dismissing the three appeals. We would pass a detailed order later,” said a bench headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhyay.

Two investment firms backed by the Mistry family has moved the NCLAT through their law firm ‘Jaitley and Bakshi’.

On January 31, the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had refused to grant a stay on February 6 EGM.

