Natarajan Chandrasekaran is the new Tata Sons chairman: All you need to know about him

N Chandrasekaran. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty). N Chandrasekaran. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty).

Business executive Natarajan Chandrasekaran was on Thursday appointed as the new chairman of Tata Sons, a post vacant after the ouster of Cyrus Mistry last year. Ratan Tata was made the interim chairman of the group after Mistry’s sudden ouster. Chandrasekaran is currently the CEO and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services. He is the first non-Parsi to be appointed for the top post at Tata Sons.

Born in a Tamil family in Mohanur, Chadrasekaran joined TCS in 1987 after completing his MCA and rose through the ranks to become TCS CEO in 2009. He had helped TCS generate a consolidated revenues of US $16.5 billion in 2015-16. Under his leadership, TCS became the largest private sector employers in India with over 353,000 consultants. The company has the highest retention rate in a globally competitive industry.

Chandrasekaran (53) also serves on the board of India’s central bank and has received several awards and recognition. In 2015-16 , Chandrasekaran was appointed as the Chairperson of the IT Industry Governors’ at the WEF, Davos. He also served as the chairman of NASSCOM in 2012-13 and continues to be a member of its governing Executive Council.

He was voted as the ‘Best CEO’ for the fifth consecutive year by the Institutional Investor’s 2015 Annual All-Asia Executive Team rankings. In 2014, he was voted as one of CNBC TV 18 – ‘Indian Business Icons’. He was also awarded CNN- IBN Indian of the Year 2014 in business category.

Chandra was conferred with the honorary doctorate by JNTU, Hyderabad, India (2014). In 2013, he received Honorary Doctorate from Nyenrode Business Universiteit, Netherland’s top private business school. He was also conferred honorary degrees by many Indian universities such as the Gitam University in 2013, KIIT University in 2012 and and the SRM University in 2010.

An avid photographer, he is also a passionate long-distance runner and completed several marathons around the world, including Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Mumbai, New York, Prague, Stockholm, Salzburg and Tokyo.

Chandrasekaran’s appointment as Tata Sons Chairman comes at a time when the company is fighting a legal battle at the National Company Law Tribunal with Mistry, who has challenged his ouster.

In one of the biggest board room battles in history of India Inc, Tata Sons board had removed Mistry as Chairman

citing loss of faith in his leadership and for the good of the future of the group, while his predecessor Ratan Tata was brought back as an interim Chairman.

Mistry, on the other hand, had alleged that Tata and other trustees of the Tata Trusts ran alternate power centre and he was reduced to a “lame duck Chairman”.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd