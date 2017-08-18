Narayana Murthy hits back at Infosys Board, says ‘below my dignity’ to respond to allegations

Infosys founder N R Naryana Murthy Infosys founder N R Naryana Murthy

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy responded to the allegations levelled by the company board of directors following the resignation of MD and CEO Vishal Sikka.

In a statement, Murthy said that he voluntarily left the Board in 2014 and that he was not seeking any money, position for children or power. “My concern primarily was the deteriorating standard of corporate governance which I have repeatedly brought to the notice of the Infosys board,” he said.

Continuing further, Murthy said, “It is below my dignity to respond to such baseless insinuations. However, several shareholders who have read the whistleblower report have told me that it is hard to believe a report produced by a set of lawyers hired by a set of accused, giving a clean chit to the accused, and the accused refusing to disclose why they got a clean chit! They say that this is not the way an impartial and objective investigation should be held.”

Murthy said he will reply to ‘these allegations in the right manner and in the right forum and at the appropriate time.’

Earlier today, the Board of directors blamed Murthy for forcing the exit of Sikka from his post, a little over three years after he assumed the position. The Board said that “Mr. Murthy’s continuous assault is the primary reason that the CEO, Dr. Vishal Sikka, has resigned despite strong Board support’’. Sikka, after his resignation, is now on the Board as the executive vice-chairman to oversee the transition.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd