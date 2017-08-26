Mending Murthy-Board ties one of Nandan Nilekani’s priorities at Infosys

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani (centre), Independent Director Ravi Venkatesan (left), CEO UB Pravin Rao (2nd left), CFO Ranganath D Mavinakere (right) and Board member DN Prahlad in Bengaluru on Friday. (Source: AP Photo) Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani (centre), Independent Director Ravi Venkatesan (left), CEO UB Pravin Rao (2nd left), CFO Ranganath D Mavinakere (right) and Board member DN Prahlad in Bengaluru on Friday. (Source: AP Photo)

A reconstituted board of directors at Infosys, headed by its new chairman and co-founder Nandan Nilekani, on Friday labelled as unfortunate the recent war of words between co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and the previous board of directors headed by R Sheshasayee and Ravi Venkatesan.

Nilekani stated that one of his priorities as the new chairman is to re-establish cordial relations with all stakeholders including the founders. “In recent days, there has been considerable discussion of the relationship between the board of directors of Infosys Limited and NR Narayana Murthy who established the culture and ethos of Infosys, especially its culture of adhering to high corporate governance standards. The Board believes it to be unfortunate that various differences of opinion have arisen between Murthy and the Board in the recent past. The Board wishes to express that it was not its intention to cause Murthy or any other affected person any personal distress or anguish while stating its point of view,’’ Nilekani said on Friday.

Infosys has been in a state of turbulence over the past week after the sudden exit of its CEO Vishal Sikka. The board of directors had blamed Murthy for triggering Sikka’s exit by constantly raising questions of falling standards of governance at the firm regarding the $232-million acquisition of Israeli firm Panaya, among other issues.

Nilekani said that he had explained the relationship between the Board and Murthy to the new Board. One of his priorities at the firm is to talk about the company’s relationship with Murthy “who is a valued, iconic founder and the father of corporate governance in India and a person of great stature who I personally respect since I began my career under him,” Nilekani said.

The new Board also decided that Nilekani will be provided “a full briefing” on the investigation into whistleblower complaints on issues like the Panaya acquisition and that “the appropriate course of action will be decided’’ by the chairman and the Board. “Because I don’t have any background on this I will go into all the investigations and the appropriate course of action will be decided,” Nilekani said.

The company will engage in “broad-based shareholder consultations,’’ the company said. “We have a sub-committee of the board and I will also be part of the shareholder consultation. We will have a series of meetings with both small and big investors and ask them for their feedback on the governance practices at Infosys,’’ Nilekani said. Infosys announced that it has asked “recruitment firm Egon Zehnder to work with its nominations and remunerations committee under Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to identify the right candidate to be the next CEO and MD’’.

Nilekani said that he has been able to stabilise the situation at Infosys in the 24 hours since being appointed the new chairman. One of his goals is to “reduce media interest in Infosys – the time has come for us to be dull and boring,” he said.

“Let me say that I am here representing everybody. I am representing the full board, 100 per cent of the shareholders, representing all the employees and all the other stake holders. I am representing everybody and my goal is to build consensus, bring stability and take this company forward on its rightful journey of achieving its goals and aspirations,’’ Nilekani said. “This is not about founders and non-founders. This is about all of us working together …,” he said.

