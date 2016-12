Former BCCI chairman and Vice-Chairman and MD of India Cements N Srinivasan (Source: File/Express Photo) Former BCCI chairman and Vice-Chairman and MD of India Cements N Srinivasan (Source: File/Express Photo)

Former BCCI chairman and Vice-Chairman and MD of India Cements N Srinivasan has resigned from the board of Vijay Mallya’s United Breweries (Holding) Ltd (UBHL). “We hereby inform that N Srinivasan has resigned from the office of Director of the company,” UBHL said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not disclose the reason behind resignation. Shares of UBHL closed 2.09 per cent lower at Rs 37.45 on BSE on Thursday.