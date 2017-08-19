Once upon a time, N R Narayana Murthy said: It is not easy to give up power

Even after he stepped aside, Murthy closely monitored how the company was being run by the current management and the board, and raised objections on certain decisions. Even after he stepped aside, Murthy closely monitored how the company was being run by the current management and the board, and raised objections on certain decisions.

STEPPING down as chairman of Infosys in 2011, N R Narayana Murthy not only lamented on his separation from the firm but also underlined the parameters on which future leaders were to be tested, including income margins.

On Friday, as Vishal Sikka announced his resignation as CEO of Infosys, blaming “increasingly personal attacks”, industry experts say he had led the company to outperform its peers on the very parameter that Murthy had listed six years ago — net income margins.

In his last article in the Infosys Annual Report 2010-11, titled “Goodbye, folks. March on with values…”, Murthy wrote: “Strategy is about ensuring sustained differentiation in a changing environment for better net income margins. Differentiation without better net income margins is meaningless. In my opinion, operating margins and earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization are not appropriate measures. In fact, the best measure of differentiation is the per-capita free cash flow generated.”

Following Sikka’s resignation, a leading IT analyst told The Indian Express: “Over the last three years, even as the net income margin of other competitors has come down by around 100 basis points, Infosys has managed to keep it stable.”

Other than net income margin, Murthy also pointed to certain other parameters that leaders need to focus on. “Factors that differentiate a corporation from its competitors are: an enduring value system, open-mindedness, a pluralistic and meritocratic approach, and practicing speed, imagination and excellence in execution. Leaders have to focus on creating such an environment,” he wrote.

Even after he stepped aside, Murthy closely monitored how the company was being run by the current management and the board, and raised objections on certain decisions. His article in 2011 clearly shows how close Infosys was to his heart. He wrote, “Most of my colleagues say that Infosys is an inseparable part of me and I am an inseparable part of Infosys. I have been the Number One actor in every major decision taken in the company.”

In his parting message, Murthy wrote: “The ability to share the limelight with one’s colleagues, the ability to step aside and give opportunity to younger people when they want that fame, power and glory, and the ability to provide a safety net of advice for them is an important aspect of strengthening the future of an organisation. It is not easy to give up power, particularly when you have been the object of so much adulation.”

