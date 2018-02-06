Murugappan takes charge of Murugappa Group

South-based diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group has appointed M M Murugappan as the Executive Chairman.

Murugappan, who was the vice-chairman, succeeds A Vellayan, who served as executive chairman from November 2009, the company said in a statement. Murugappan is on the board of several companies outside the Murugappa Group including Mahindra & Mahindra and Cyient Ltd as also on the board of Governors of IIT-Madras, for six years till November.

During his tenure, Vellayan steered the group’s growth through organic and inorganic initiatives, recording nearly 100 per cent increase in revenues from Rs 15,907 crore in 2008-09 to Rs 30,023 crore in 2016-17. Reflecting the improved performance, the group’s market cap has gone up from Rs 11,600 crore to over Rs 70,000 crore at the end of January 2018.

Since November 2009, Murugappan served as the Group’s Vice-Chairman, spearheading technology, innovation and environment, health & safety (EHS) initiatives across the group. In January 2004, Murugappan took over as Chairman of CUMI, playing a pivotal role in transforming CUMI into an international company.

