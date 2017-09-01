Murthy’s statement to investors misleading, says Infosys’ former chairman R Seshasayee

“Mr. Murthy ‘s statement to the investors misleadingly attributes words to me that are taken completely out of context,” R Seshasayee, former Chairman of Board, Infosys said. (File photo) “Mr. Murthy ‘s statement to the investors misleadingly attributes words to me that are taken completely out of context,” R Seshasayee, former Chairman of Board, Infosys said. (File photo)

Former Chairman of Infosys, R Seshasayee issued a statement alleging that Infosys’ co-founder and key shareholder NR Narayana Murthy’s statement to investors was misleading. “Mr. Murthy ‘s statement to the investors misleadingly attributes words to me that are taken completely out of context, making it appear that I was not stating the truth. I wish to categorically state that I have always been candid and truthful in all my statements concerning Infosys.”

“To quote an anonymous whistleblower letter that alleged many things, which have subsequently been proved baseless and false through multiple investigations by highly respected counsel, in order to give an impression to the audience that I lied to the shareholders, is patently offensive,” he added.

Saying he was “at a loss to understand the motivations for this persistent vendetta” against himself, he accused Murthy of personal attacks and slander on individual Board members. Former Directors of Infosys who also resigned recently from the Board, John Etchemendy and Jeffrey Lehman also backed Seshasayee and called him a man of “impeccable integrity”.

“For the good of Infosys, I wish Mr. Murthy would stop defaming Mr. Seshasayee and the other members of a Board who have served with dedication and integrity, who have turned the other cheek when slandered, and who have acted only in the best interests of the company,” Lehman added.

In a statement made on Tuesday, Narayana Murthy had said that he was perturbed by the failure of the previous board of directors. Murthy said that his questions on violations of procedure were swept under the carpet by the former chairman R Seshasayee as a matter of “housekeeping”. This was Murthy’s first statement since the return of co-founder Nandan Nilekani as the new chairman of Infosys.

