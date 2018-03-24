Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash to wed diamantaire’s daughter Shloka Mehta later this year 

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will tie the knot later this year Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will tie the knot later this year

Akash Ambani, the eldest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, on Saturday proposed to Shloka Mehta in Goa, it is learnt. The wedding will happen in Mumbai later this year.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies.

The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and even Akash and Shloka are alumni of the famed Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

After schooling at DAIS, Akash studied at Brown University, a private Ivy League institution based in Rhode Island, and among the most prestigious in the US. On her part, post-schooling at DAIS in 2009, Shloka left for the US to study anthropology at Princeton University and later completed her Masters in Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Akash and Shloka’s wedding rumours have been rife for quite some time with both families keeping the news under wraps.

While Akash is on the board of Reliance Jio, Shloka is a Director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is a co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that helps NGOs get volunteers for various causes.

