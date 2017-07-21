Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM: ‘Rs 1,000 invested in Reliance Industries in 1977 is Rs 16.5 lakh now’

Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM: We enabled Jio user to make unlimited voice calls anywhere in India for absolutely free, proved critics wrong said the Chairman, Reliance Industries. (Express archive photo.) Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM: We enabled Jio user to make unlimited voice calls anywhere in India for absolutely free, proved critics wrong said the Chairman, Reliance Industries. (Express archive photo.)

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is addressing the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, where he is expected to make announcements around RIL’s (Reliance Industries Limited) key businesses, including Reliance Jio. It is likely that Mukesh Ambani will make at least one “consumer-centric” announcement. There’s speculation that the announcement could be on the Jio LYF brand 4G VoLTE feature phone.

Here is what Mukesh Ambani said at the Annual General Meeting (AGM):

1. Turnover grew from Rs 70 crores in 1977 to Rs 3,30,000 crore

2. Profit from Rs 3 cores to Rs 30,000 crores

3. Rs 1,000 in 1977 is now worth over Rs 1,650,000.

4. Added 100 million Jio customers in 170 days

5. We enabled Jio user to make unlimited voice calls anywhere in India for absolutely free, proved critics wrong.

6. Jio users make 250 crore minutes of voice and video calls every single day.

7. Team Jio stunned the world, they have over-delivered on the 100 million target I had set for them: Mukesh Ambani

8. Want to dedicate these 40 years of achievements and records to our founder Chairman Shri Dhirubhai Ambani: Mukesh Ambani

9. India has overtaken US and China in mobile data usage.

10. Vast majority of India mobile users are starved of data. This must end. Jio is committed to end it today.

11. Jio in the next three months will cover 99 per cent of our country’s population.

12. Jio created a large 2G network in three years.

