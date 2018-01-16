Mukesh Ambani praises Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, to invest Rs 5000 crore in West Bengal

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries (Express Photo) Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries (Express Photo)

Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said that reliance will manufacture mobile phones and set top boxes in West Bengal and will invest additional Rs 5000 crore in non-Jio business across the state in next three years. Ambani, who was speaking at the fourth edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town, said Reliance has already invested over Rs 15,000 crore in Bengal in last two years and said West Bengal is becoming “Best Bengal” under the leadership of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“I would like to make a few commitments as partners of growth of Bengal. I am happy to announce today that Jio will reach 100 per cent of West Bengal’s population by December 2018. Secondly, we are embarking on an ambitious project of connecting Bengal with optic fibre. It will bring superior digital services in every home and enterprise. Jio will also connect every single educational institution, schools and colleges and every single hospital and medical facilities so that the power of data and digital services are available to the people of West Bengal by December 2019,” Ambani announced.

Asserting that Reliance will invest additional Rs 5000 crore in non-jio business in West Bengal, Ambani said, “Reliance is also setting up digital service centres across the country. I am happy to announce that with the support of the state government we will launch this initiative in five districts of Bengal with immediate effect. We shall be working with multiple partners to explore setting up next generation electronic manufacturing facilities and make West Bengal the hub for innovation and high tech technologies for consumer devices such as mobile phones, set top boxes and other devices. We have now prioritised Jio phones for West Bengal and we are making these phones available at an effective zero cost for the people of West. We are committed to invest over Rs 5000 crores in non-Jio businesses such as retail and petro-retail business.”

The Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman informed that his company has already invested over RS 15,000 crore in West Bengal. “I had the privilege of attending the second edition on Bengal Global Business Summit in 2016. At that time, we were new to west Bengal and Reliance committed an investment of Rs 4.5 thousand crores in Bengal. What Reliance commits, it delivers. We have more than walked the talk. We have invested and committed not just Rs 4.5 thousand crores but we have completed an investment of over Rs 15 thousands crores in last two years,” he said adding, “Jio will set up a chair in honour of former scientist S.N. Bose in a prestigious university in West Bengal. “We also want to empower small retailers and shops across West Bengal with digital tools that will help do their business more productively.”

Meanwhile, Ambani praised chief minister Mamata Banerjee for making West Bengal the number one state in the country in terms of ease of doing business. “Bengal has said goodbye to the slow growth rate of the past. It is now embracing the future with the grace and agility of Bengal tiger. Today the state is famous for ease of doing business and I must congratulate chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her colleagues for making West Bengal the number one state in terms of ease of doing business. A miracle has happened because of an industrial peace and pace in the state. Under her leadership West Bengal is becoming the Best Bengal,” he said.

Ambani announced that at present Jio has reached to about 1.2 customers in West Bengal. “Reliance investments in Bengal have tripled employment opportunities in Bengal in just two years. Jio’s initiatives have delivered steady new development opportunities to over hundred thousand people in the state. Of a population over 9 crore people, today we have over 1.2 crore loyal Jio customers in West Bengal. Our aim is to increase this manifold in coming years,” he said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd