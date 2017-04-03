Mother Dairy renews sponsorship deal with Delhi Daredevils

Milk products major Mother Dairy on Monday said it has renewed sponsorship deal with Delhi Daredevils for the new season of IPL cricket starting April 5. Mother Dairy, which sells 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi-NCR, had tied up with Delhi Daredevils last year. As a part of this association, the Mother Dairy brand will be seen as the principal sponsor of the Delhi Daredevils team jersey with the logo placed on the lead arm, the company said in a statement.

The company would leverage this platform to engage its key stakeholders including farmers, consumers and ex-servicemen booth operators. “Our association with Delhi Daredevils stays as a natural choice for us since both the brands have grown in Delhi and loved by Delhiites,” said S Nagarajan, the Managing Director of Mother Dairy.

Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua said: “Both brands, besides having their origins in Delhi, also communicate a healthy lifestyle and thus are perfect partners.” The Delhi Daredevils franchise is owned by the GMR Group.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now