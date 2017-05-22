Microsoft India ties up with TSSC to develop skilled manpower

According to Microsoft, Project Sangam enables blended online and offline, teaching and learning, and it can strengthen the skilling eco-system in India and has the potential to benefit millions in the country. According to Microsoft, Project Sangam enables blended online and offline, teaching and learning, and it can strengthen the skilling eco-system in India and has the potential to benefit millions in the country.

Microsoft India on Monday announced the signing of MoU with Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) to drive skill development for the Indian Telecom industry through ‘Project Sangam.’ Announced by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earlier this year at Future Decoded, Project Sangam is a cloud hosted platform that leverages Azure services, as well as the power of LinkedIn, to provide an integrated mobile-first platform for skilling, and employment.

The pilot is intended to skill candidates in the areas of ICTEC (Information, Communication Technology, Electronics & Cyber as related to Telecom) and connect them with jobs, the company said in a release. With this pilot, Microsoft India will provide TSSC a platform to onboard identified skilling partners, content creators, training candidates and potential employers, the company said adding that using the platform, the sector council can create courses compliant with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

“We believe Microsoft’s programs, tools and resources will empower telecom sector professionals with new-age competencies and narrow the existing gap between demand and supply of skills,” Chief Executive Officer Telecom Sector Skill Council Lt.Gen SP Kochhar (Retd) said. According to Microsoft, Project Sangam enables blended online and offline, teaching and learning, and it can strengthen the skilling eco-system in India and has the potential to benefit millions in the country.

“We are pleased to bring the power of Microsoft cloud technologies and data analytics to the Telecom Sector Skill Council and look forward to supporting them in their mission to develop world class skilled manpower for the Telecom industry in India,” Microsoft India Country Manager- Public Sector Sanjeev Gupta said.

