MFs want Nandan Nilekani back at Infosys in ‘suitable capacity’

Domestic institutions, led by some of the top mutual funds in the country, have sought the return of former Infosys managing director and CEO Nandan Nilekani in a “suitable capacity” to restore the confidence of stakeholders in the tech company. Infosys shares, which were battered by close to 14 per cent in two days after CEO Vishal Sikka resigned on Thursday, staged a mild recovery of 1.98 per cent to Rs 894.50 on the BSE on Wednesday.

In a letter to the board of Infosys, CEOs of mutual funds said, “after considerable thought and mutual deliberations, we strongly feel that the board of Infosys should invite Nandan Nilekani to join the board in a suitable capacity.” Mutual funds hold nearly 9 per cent stake in Infosys. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the single largest shareholder of Infosys, holds around 7 per cent in the company.

“In our opinion, he enjoys the confidence of various stakeholders viz, customers, shareholders and employees. Given his credentials, we feel, that his joining the board at this stage, will restore confidence of stakeholders in the company and also facilitate resolution of the contentious issues that Infosys is facing presently,” they said. Mutual funds used to hold a higher stake in the company but they reduced their exposure in the wake of slowdown in the tech sector in the one year.

However, LIC sources said the institution has not taken any stand on the issue. The biggest financial institution was reportedly buying the stock when it was hammered recently.

Proxy firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India has also supported the idea of bringing Nilekani back into the company. “Infosys’ board has attempted to play the hand it has been dealt, but has been unable to protect its CEO. It has one more hand to play in selecting a successor, but to play it right, it must begin by reinventing itself. It must convince Nandan Nilekani to join the board once again, as its non-executive chairperson,” IiAS said.

It says Nilekani is possibly the very best candidate Infosys can find globally. “He has kept pace with technology advances, has been instrumental in digitalizing the country, and is well-networked with the bureaucracy and global leaders. He also has skin in the game: having started with Infosys early in its journey, Nandan Nilekani will intuitively understand the corporate culture, and as such also have ‘matching of minds’ with some of Infosys’ founders. He is best-positioned to shepherd the company as it finds a successor and reinvents itself. And, he possesses the stature to bring an end to the public discourse,” it said.

After Vishal Sikka’s appointment on the Infosys board, the company has had one extra-ordinary general meeting (in which Sikka was appointed), three annual general meetings and has approached shareholders five times through a postal ballot. However, not all founders vote on all resolutions suggesting that they are in not always in sync with each other. Therefore, one could well conclude that not all promoters share Narayana Murthy’s concerns or even support his public criticism of the company and its board.

Former Infosys CFO V Balakrishnan has backed founder and former chairman NR Narayana Murthy in the ongoing tussle between Murthy and the board. The Infosys saga started in February 2017 when Murthy and former Infosys directors TV Mohandas Pai and V Balakrishnan demanded that the Chairman R Seshasayee step down over alleged governance and disclosure issues. The founders of Infosys who hold over 12.75 per cent stake in the company had then sent a letter to the board raising several concerns.

Later both Sikka and Seshasayee clarified their position. However, Murthy was yet to withdraw his February statement on concerns over governance and disclosure issues. Infosys then conducted an investigation with the help of external agencies which included Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, Control Risks and Khaitan & Company. As disclosed in June 2017, the summary of the report had said, “We found no evidence whatsoever to support any of the new allegations in the complaints regarding wrongdoing by the company or its directors and employees, and those allegations were rebutted by substantial and credible evidence.”

Despite charges that founders were interfering in its affairs, Murthy came down heavily on the decision of the Infosys management to offer a big salary hike to chief operating officer Pravin Rao — who is now the interim CEO — indicating his continuing rift between the management led by Seshasayee and Sikka.

This was followed by anonymous complaints which alleged that there were irregularities in connection with company’s acquisitions of Panaya and Skava in 2015. It had also alleged that the mergers and acquisitions team had acted without securing proper approvals. There were also allegations that Sikka had received inappropriate compensation and incurred excessive expenses relating to travel, security and the Palo Alto office.

Murthy had also asked the company’s board to make public, the contents of the report that probed into alleged irregularities involving certain key acquisitions. Infosys, however, refused stating that the company does not want to make the report public.

