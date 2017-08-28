Mercedes-Benz India launches AMG Performance Centre

Folger said it was highly encouraging to witness demand of AMGs emerging from markets like Kochi which will be future engines of growth for Mercedes-Benz. Folger said it was highly encouraging to witness demand of AMGs emerging from markets like Kochi which will be future engines of growth for Mercedes-Benz.

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India today launched an AMG Performance Centre at its official dealership centre here. With the latest AMG Performance Center (APC) in Kochi, Mercedes-Benz India will now be offering exclusive and personalized services to its existing and potential AMG customers, the company said in a release here.

Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented said AMG has been globally redefining the performance motoring segment since its inception in 1967 and we are delighted to see an increasing preference for an AMG vehicle in India too.

“The launch of Kochi’s first AMG Performance Center reaffirms our promise to provide customers an exceptional AMG brand experience. We strongly believe there is an immense potential for performance cars in India and people are vastly aspiring for performance oriented driving,” he said.

Folger said it was highly encouraging to witness demand of AMGs emerging from markets like Kochi which will be future engines of growth for Mercedes-Benz. The AMG Performance Centers are designed to offer an exclusive and customized Mercedes-AMG product experience and commit to first-class service quality at every stage in the customer relationship.

Rajasree Motors Kochi with its world-class dealership will house the AMG Performance Center, will be fully equipped to sell and service all AMG cars, the company said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App